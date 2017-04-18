Buy one, get one for $10 on Aerie Collection items

Aerie may be known for their 10-for-whatever underwear deals and their no-Photoshop promise, but their other items are just as good. Right now, buy any Aerie Collection item and get another for just $10. This includes their super-comfy bralettes and simple swimsuits. I just bought a bikini top and bottom and they’re both my new favorite bathing suit pieces.

