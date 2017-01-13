Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here
for more.
No, seriously. What was once a pretty great deal at 60% off, is now ridiculously marked down. Everything in Aerie’s clearance section is under $20, with $3 undies, $12 bras, and more. If you needed to restock your underwear drawers, now’s your chance to get anything you could need. Plus, the clearance section includes non-lingerie items.
Commerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com