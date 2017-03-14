Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Add USB Charging Ports To Your Wall Outlets For $18 EachShep McAllisterToday 9:06amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerHomeSmart HomeAmazonLeviton8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Leviton 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $18 These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $18 each. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out. Note: These don’t come with wall plates, but Leviton sells one for just a few bucks if you need one. More Deals Recommended StoriesUpgrade Your Router, Buy Your Own Modem, and More In Amazon's One-Day Networking SaleTake an Extra 40% Off All Cole Haan Sale StylesSave $10 On Amazon's Already-Stupid-Cheap Fire Tablet, and Get Some Free AccessoriesShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply