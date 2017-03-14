Leviton 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $18

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.

Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $18 each. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Note: These don’t come with wall plates, but Leviton sells one for just a few bucks if you need one.

