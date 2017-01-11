Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Add USB Charging Ports To Your Wall Outlets For $16 EachShep McAllisterToday 8:45amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerAMazonHomePower REceptaclesTopGreenerUSB Charging211EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink TOPGREENER 15-Amp USB Charger Receptacle, $16 These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply21 repliesLeave a reply