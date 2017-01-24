Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Add Tire Pressure Monitoring To Any Car For $60Jillian LucasToday 1:38pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsCarAutoAukey231EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey Tire Pressure Monitoring System, $60 with code DSAK594K Most modern cars have some form tire pressure monitoring built in, but you don’t need to buy a new vehicle to enjoy this feature; you just need this $60 Aukey system, the best price we’ve seen. Comprised of a wireless receiver that plugs into your car’s DC outlet and four special tire caps, it monitors your tires in real time, and alerts you if one is getting too low. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Contigo Mugs, Coleman Camping Gear, DYMO Label Makers, and MoreSome Of Your Favorite Anker Gear Is Now 25% OffThe Non-Slip Sibling of Your Favorite Travel Mug is Cheaper Than EverJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply23 repliesLeave a reply