Aukey Tire Pressure Monitoring System, $60 with code DSAK594K

Most modern cars have some form tire pressure monitoring built in, but you don’t need to buy a new vehicle to enjoy this feature; you just need this $60 Aukey system, the best price we’ve seen. Comprised of a wireless receiver that plugs into your car’s DC outlet and four special tire caps, it monitors your tires in real time, and alerts you if one is getting too low.

