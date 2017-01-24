Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here
for more.
If your closet doesn’t have quite enough shelf space, this $9 item from MaidMAX hangs from your closet bar via two velcro straps, and gives you five shelves to store shoes, socks, underwear, towels, and more. Just use code 9FWTE4AZ at checkout to get the discount.
Commerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com