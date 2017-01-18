Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Add Apple CarPlay to Your Current Vehicle With This $300 Head UnitShep McAllisterToday 9:13amFiled to: AutoAmazonebayBest BuyAppleDealsKinja DealsAudio231EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Pioneer CarPlay-Compatible Head Unit, $300 Want to try out Apple CarPlay without...buying a new car? This aftermarket Pioneer head unit is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, and can be installed in any double-DIN dash opening on your existing vehicle.It’s also available from Amazon, but with a 1-2 month backorder. More Deals Recommended StoriesPass the Time in the Vault With Fallout Monopoly, Now Just $25Keep Up Appearances With This Travel-Friendly Shaver, Now Under $60Get Your Basics Figured Out With Amazon's Activewear SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply23 repliesLeave a reply