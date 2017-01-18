Pioneer CarPlay-Compatible Head Unit, $300

Want to try out Apple CarPlay without...buying a new car? This aftermarket Pioneer head unit is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, and can be installed in any double-DIN dash opening on your existing vehicle.

It’s also available from Amazon, but with a 1-2 month backorder.

