Add a Year to Your PlayStation Plus Membership For 20% Off
Shep McAllister
Today 11:31am
Filed to: Kinja Deals
Deals
Gaming
PS4
PlayStation Plus
Amazon

1 Year PlayStation Plus Membership, $48

It's been awhile since we've seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $48 today, which is as low as it's gotten on Amazon since Sony jacked up the price by $10.