It’s not often that Amazon features a laptop as one of its deals of the day, so anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this $335 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though this laptop runs Windows 10, its price is pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and power-sipping Intel Core M processor far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses. Need to carry it around? Turn it into a tablet. Finished working on a plane, and just want to watch a movie? Flip it into stand mode to get the keyboard out of the way.

Is it an amazing laptop? No. But it’s a very solid deal at $335. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.