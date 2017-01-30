Greenco Bidet, $22

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $22. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

