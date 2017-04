Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases and his $9 silicone mat can make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.

Or, if you need something a little more travel/makeup bag friendly, this set of two is just $7.