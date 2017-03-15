Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Actually Get Your Makeup Brushes Completely Clean With This $10 Silicone MatJillian LucasToday 1:55pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyMakeupAmazonBrushes32EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink KEDSUM Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat, $10 Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases. This $10 silicone mat can help you make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Tria, J.Crew Factory, and MoreThe Ultimate At-Home Hair Removal Device Is Now Under $275Today's Best Deals: Smart Car Charger, WeMo Mini, Dyson Fan, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply