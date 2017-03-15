Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases. This $10 silicone mat can help you make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.