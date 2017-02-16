Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Actually Get Rid of All That Pet Hair with This $75 Hoover WindTunnelJillian LucasToday 8:19amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleHomeVacuumHooverAmazonGold Box51EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Hoover WindTunnel T-Series Pet Vacuum, $75 With five adjustable height levels, an accessory hose plus two tools for handling pet hair on floors and upholstery, and (hallelujah) a 25' retractable power cord, this Hoover bagless WindTunnel vacuum is all you need to keep your floors pristine. Today, Amazon will sell you one for just $75, matching an all-time low, but it is a Gold Box, so this price will get sucked up at the end of the day. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply