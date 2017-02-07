Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.A Whole Bunch of Mpow's Popular Solar-Powered Spotlights Are Back Back On SaleShep McAllisterToday 9:13amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingMpowAmazon132EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack Mpow 8 LED Spotlights, $20 with code TXF2EDAC | 20 LED Spotlight, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack 20 LED Spotlights, $57 with code HKF48AG8 Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and a bunch of different configurations are on sale today, including two different sizes of lights. All of the promo codes are below, just note that the more lights you buy, the more you’ll save. Recommended StoriesClick Your Heels, And Your Keys: Here's a Mechanical Keyboard For $40 The Ridiculously Popular Lansky BladeMedic Is Back In Stock For $8Maybe This Amazon Watch Sale Will Help You Get Valentine's Day Gifts On TimeShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply13 repliesLeave a reply