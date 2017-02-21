Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.$3 Underwear is Back at AerieJillian LucasToday 12:24pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAerieWomen's ApparelUnderwearAmerican Eagle4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $3 Aerie underwear It’s not spring just yet (though it does feel like it), but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s clearance section and you’ll find a slew of $3 underwear, no code needed.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Moosejaw, Aerie, Garnier Micellar Water, MAC Cosmetics, and MoreFind Any Kind of Jacket You Could Need For Up to 50% Off at MoosejawToday's Best Deals: Anker Charging Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Mohu Antenna, and More Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply