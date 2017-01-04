$3 Aerie Underwear is A Great Way To Start Off 2017Jillian LucasToday 1:19pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAerieUnderwearWomen's Apparel21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $3 underwear Restock your underwear drawer on the cheap with $3 undies from Aerie. Every style you could think of is marked down, including the adorable Sunnie line. It’s gonna be hard not to leave with 10 new pairs. Advertisement If you don’t really need new underwear (but really, who doesn’t?), there’s also a ton of really comfy-looking clothes in their clearance section. You can get up to 60% off pjs, sweaters, and more.Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Anthropologie, Sorel, Aerie, Lou & Grey, LOFT, and More Put All Your Fancy Juice and Seltzer Water In These Fancy Glass BottlesToday's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply