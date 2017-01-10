Ann Taylor: $20-$25 sweaters

In need of an update to your sweater drawer? Ann Taylor is marking down a bunch of really great sweaters to under $25. Cardigans, turtlenecks, boatnecks, and more (including some nice, warm Merino wool ones too) are marked down today only.

Advertisement

Here are a few styles you should think about:

Extra Fine Merino Wool Tie Back Sweater, $25 | Colorblock Houndstooth Sweater, $25 | Stitched Bell Sleeve Sweater, $25
Aran Crewneck Sweater, $25 | Wool Blend Pocket Open Cardigan, $25 | Petite V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $25


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Uniqlo, Ann Taylor, Ulta, and More
Buy Select Uniqlo Items, Get Free Shipping
Today's Best Deals: Star Trek Box Set, Cold Brew Coffee, Vitamins Galore, and More