Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.The First Six Star Wars Films Have Never Been CheaperShep McAllisterToday 11:12amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMediaMoviesStar WarsBlu-ray112EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Star Wars: The Complete Saga, $58 The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include The Force Awakens or Rogue One, but $58 is still the best price we’ve seen on the first six films. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply