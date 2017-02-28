Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Ease the Transition to USB-C With a Pair of Great DealsShep McAllisterToday 10:26amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerTechAukeyUSB-CAmazon1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 5-Pack Aukey USB-C to USB-A Cables, $14 with code AUK5USBC | 3-Pack Aukey USB-C Plug Adapters, $6 with code AUK3USBC USB-C is taking over the world (it might even be in the next iPhone...what?!), and you can ease the transition with a handful of inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cables, or some ultra-affordable plug adapters. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Calvin Klein Underwear, Google Home, Game of Thrones Risk, and MoreWhen You Play the Game of Thrones (Risk), You Win, Or You Pay For the PizzaPick Up An Extra Xbox One Gamepad For $39Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply