Ward off Wrist Pain With Anker's $16 Wireless Vertical Mouse
Shep McAllister
Today 9:05am

Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse, $16

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.3 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today, or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.