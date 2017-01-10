Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Today's Best Deals: Star Trek Box Set, Cold Brew Coffee, Vitamins Galore, and MoreShep McAllisterToday 10:00amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDaily Deals3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink The Star Trek original series Blu-ray, your favorite cold brew coffee maker, and tons of discounted vitamins lead off Tuesday’s best deals. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal. Top Deals Star Trek The Original Series, $40 If you’ve enjoyed the new Star Trek movies, and want to catch up on the show that inspired them, you can beam up the complete original series Blu-ray box set for $40, an all-time low. This should sell out quickly, so I’d head over to Amazon at warp factor 7 to grab your copy. Amazon Vitamin Sale Krill oil? D3? Omega 3? One-a-days? If you want vitamins, Amazon’s got vitamins, and dozens of them are deeply discounted in today’s Gold Box. You’ll find vitamins to help you sleep, vitamins to make you poop, and even vitamins to strengthen your hair and nails. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.Note: Some of these even have additional coupons you can clip, so be on the lookout. DualShock 4, $40 When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40, with no sales tax for most buyers. This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input. Batman: The Telltale Series: $20 <Gravely voice> Batmannnn! Telltale’s Batman game puts Bruce Wayne front and center, but you won’t need to be a billionaire to afford it, as it’s down to just $20 on PS4 and Xbox One today, complete with all five episodes. It was cheaper a few times around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a solid price. Takeya Cold Brew Maker, $18 Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today. This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate. This was one of our 16 most popular products of 2016, so if you still haven’t tried one out, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon. The James Bond Collection, $75 The deal is Bond. James Bond. Currently on Amazon, Prime members can own all 24 Bond films on Blu-ray for $75, the best price we’ve ever seen. This set unfortunately doesn’t include digital copies, but at barely more than $3 per movie, it’s tough to complain. 2-Pack Glass Screen Protectors With $10 Case Purchase. Add both to cart and use code HZ6IA9C4. If you own an iPhone 7, and aren’t happy with your current case situation, Anker’s offering up free screen protectors when you buy one of theirs. Some of these actually look really nice, so just pick the case you want, add the screen protector 2-pack to your cart, and use code HZ6IA9C4 at checkout to get both for $10. Aukey 20,000mAh Battery Pack With Lightning Input, $22 with code AUK2MAHL | Quick Charge 2.0 Version, $28 with code AUK2MAHQ Aukey is fairly unique in offering USB battery packs that can recharge over a Lightning cable, and two different 20,000mAh options are on sale today. The more expensive of the two includes Quick Charge 2.0, which somewhat ironically isn’t available on iPhones. Koogeek Smart Plug, $28 with code PNEZ9SGY We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $28 today. Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code PNEZ9SGY, you’re not even paying a premium for it. Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code KVWFPIJB You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists. Etekcity 6-Cup Measuring Cup Food Scale, $14 with code F8YA6PGP This unique measuring cup doubles as a kitchen scale, so you can work seamlessly with both volume and weight-based recipes. My mom had this when I went home for the holidays, and she said it worked great. Hoover FloorMate Deluxe, $84 Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate Deluxe, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.The best part is that the FloorMate Deluxe actually vacuums up the dirty water as you go into a separate tank, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing around the same dirty water around your house. Today’s $84 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, so grab yours before they’re all cleaned out. Update: Hoover.com actually has this on sale for $70, albeit with far slower shipping. Thanks, Sam Tracy. 12-Pack Ohuhu Slacks Hangers, $9 with code 2R6F2DNV This is (I hope) going to be the most boring deal I write about today, but hey, life is kind of boring, and everyone needs to hang up pants. Under Armour Outlet End of Season sale What’s a better way to keep on track with your New Years resolutions than getting an Under Armour Outlet End of Season sale? Not much, because this sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their ColdGear, perfect for running outside in the later months. Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10 If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen. Advertisement Advertisement It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited. Instant Pot IP-DUO80, $129 If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy. If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set, $190 Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $190, an all-time low.If you aren’t familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in a pan that’s durable, induction-compatible, oven safe, and still quick to heat up. 4-Pack 1000 Lumen BR30 Flood Light Bulbs, $14 with code 2EUMND8E Deals on standard A19 LED light bulbs are a dime a dozen these days, but we don’t see as many good discounts on LED BR30 flood light bulbs, so stock up and stop wasting energy with your recessed lighting fixtures.Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price point. The VAVA Voom 20 has everything you could want from a mid-sized Bluetooth speaker: Passive subwoofers, dual 8W drivers, USB power output, IPX5 splash resistance, NFC...shall I go on?For a limited time, you can save $24 on the speaker with promo code OXCBRQMO, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Just don’t wake the neighbors. Aukey Waterproof Phone Case, $4 with code AUKEY399 If you’re planning any tropical getaways this winter, this $4 dry bag will keep your phone safe from surf and sand alike, and even allow you to use it as an underwater camera, if you’re feeling daring. Plus, its built-in arm strap means it can double as a running band for the rest of the year. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, $30 $30 for three remastered Assassin’s Creed games is a much better use of your money than going to the Assassin’s Creed movie. That’s an all-time low, so I suggest going on a fetch quest to Amazon to buy it. Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack, $57 with code HKF48AG8 Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case. 8-Pack AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries, $16 If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag. Withings Body Cardio, $73 The last two months were a treacherous time for your waistline, and I’m not just talking about election night stress-eating and binge drinking. That’s where the Withings Body Cardio comes in. Advertisement Sponsored The Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Scale looks like any other bathroom scale at first glance, but it can automatically sync your vitals to your phone (including Apple’s HealthKit), track your indoor air quality (what?!), and even measure your heart rate.The Cardio model almost never gets below $100, and $73 is easily an all-time low. It’s currently backordered (unsurprisingly), but you should still be able to order it, if you hurry. Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile is back down to its best price ever of $25. If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last month. $1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99. If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1. Advertisement Advertisement Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.TechStorageWD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0 | $110 | Newegg | Use code EMCRBBR29PowerAUKEY USB Wall Charger with 3-Ports, 2.4A | $5 | AmazonAUKEY 20000mAh Dual USB Lightning Portable Charger | $22 | Amazon | Use code AUK2MAHLAukey 20000mAh Quick Charge 2.0 Portable Charger with Lightning & Micro-USB Port | $28 | Amazon | Use code AUK2MAHQRAVPower Portable Charger 13400mAh (2A Input, 4.5A Dual USB Output) | $19 | Amazon | Use code XZ9VZ4V5KMASHI 5-Port USB Charging Station 50W 10A, Desktop Charging Dock | $8 | amazon | Use code SZOZIMX5AudioRefurb JBL Clip+ Rugged, Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker | $19 | Harman AudioSmartOmi Boots Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | $55 | Amazon | Use code 3IHBW3C7AUKEY SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker with 30-Hour Playtime | $35 | Amazon | Use code AUKSKMB2Home TheaterSamsung 55-Inch LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HDTV | $500 | Best BuySharp 43-Inch LED 1080p Smart HDTV - Roku TV | $250 | Best BuyBose Solo 5 Sound System with Bose Wall-Mount Kit | $220 | AmazonExcelvan 84" 16:9 73"x41" Viewing Area 1.1 Gain Matte White Projector Projection Screen | $23 | AmazonComputers & AccessoriesAsus Q304 2-in-1 13.3" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 6GB Memory - 1TB Hard Drive | $500 | Best BuyTENDA AC9 Wireless AC1200 Dual Band Gigabit Router | $40 | AmazonPC PartsXFX Radeon RX 480 DirectX 12 RX480M8BFA6 8GB 256-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 CrossFireX Support Video Card | $200 | Newegg | After $30 rebateG.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model | $93 | NeweggCORSAIR CX Series CX600 600W 80 PLUS BRONZE Active PFC ATX12V & EPS12V Power Supply | $36 | Newegg | After $20 rebatePhotographyPolaroid Cube HD 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera | $60 | AmazonPolaroid Helmet Mount for the Polaroid CUBE, CUBE+ HD Action Lifestyle Camera | $14 | AmazonManfrotto 190Go! 4-Section Aluminum Tripod Black W/Manfrotto MVH502AH Video Head | $230 | AdoramaTamrac 3535 Express 5 Bag | $10 | B&HOhuhu Photo Booth Props 58 piece DIY Kit | $5 | Amazon | Use code 5YQ8MJJMHomeExtra 20% Off Up To 3 Local Deals, Getaways, or Goods Purchases at Groupon with Code SALE3Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner | $84 | AmazonShark Rocket Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum | $100 | Best BuyQ-SEE 4-Channel 960H 500GB Surveillance System with (4) 1,000TVL Cameras and 100 ft. Night Vision | $169 | Home DepotIntex Twin 8.75" Classic Downy Inflatable Airbed Mattress | $8 | WalmartLiquitex BASICS Acrylic Paint Tube 48-Piece Set | $33 | AmazonOhuhu 12 Set Slacks Pants Hangers | $9 | Amazon | Use code 2R6F2DNVKoogeek Smart Plug with Siri Support | $28 | Amazon | Use code PNEZ9SGYKitchenTakeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, 1-Quart | $18 | AmazonChop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks, Blue Pair | $10 | AmazonChefLand 8-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoon Set | $5 | AmazonEtekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale with Measuring Cup Function | $14 | Amazon | Use code F8YA6PGPTools & AutoAnker LC40 LED Flashlight | $10 | AmazonHusky 1 in. x 12 ft. Ratchet Tie Down w/ Reflective Straps ( 2-Pack ) | $5 | Home DepotThe Original German Shammy Pack of 4 | $8 | AmazonEscort Passport Max 2 HD Radar Detector With Bluetooth, GPS and OLED Display | $269 | eBayViper 4806V 2-Way LED Remote Start System, Tilt Switch, Interface Module and Geek Squad Installation | $360 | Best BuyLifestyleApparelVintage Mens Canvas Military Messenger Crossbody Bag | $12 | eBayBlack Diamond Southern Sun Pants - Women’s | $44 | REICamping & OutdoorsAnker PowerHouse, Compact 400Wh / 120,000mAh Rechargeable Power Source with Silent DC/AC Power Inverter, 12V Car, AC & USB Outputs | $400 | AmazonAttmu Hammock Tree Hanging Straps, Set of 2 - Camping Hammock Tree Straps | $8 | Amazon | Use code 20% off code: Y4M25ZQ7FitnessCAP Barbell Enamel Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell | $25 | AmazonSave 35% on Men’s, Women’s, and Kids Vitamins and Supplements | AmazonMediaMovies & TVStar Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series | $40 | AmazonJames Bond Collection | $75 | AmazonDeadpool Blu-ray | $11 | AmazonX-men: Apocalypse | $20 | AmazonOliver & Company: 25th Anniversary Edition | $10 | AmazonDumbo (Two-Disc 70th Anniversary Edition | $10 | AmazonPete’s Dragon (35th Anniversary Edition) | $10 | AmazonBooksPreorder The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts Limited Edition | $80 | AmazonGamingPeripheralsTOMOKO 104 Key Mechanical Keyboard, Water-Resistant Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Blue Switch, Anti-ghosting Keys (Black) | $40 | Amazon | Use code KVWFPIJB10ft Extend Link Extension Cable For Nintendo Mini NES Classic Edition | $9 | Amazon PCFallout 4 | $20 | Best BuyPlayStation 4Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller | $40 | eBayFallout 4 | $20 | Best BuyBatman: The Telltale Series | $20 | Amazon Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience | $30 | Amazon Xbox OneFallout 4 | $20 | Best BuyMega Man Legacy Collection | $14 | WalmartBatman: The Telltale Series | $20 | Amazon Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience | $30 | Amazon3DSNintendo 2DS Mario Kart Bundle | $80 | GameStopDon’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. 