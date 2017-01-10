The Star Trek original series Blu-ray, your favorite cold brew coffee maker, and tons of discounted vitamins lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Top Deals

If you’ve enjoyed the new Star Trek movies, and want to catch up on the show that inspired them, you can beam up the complete original series Blu-ray box set for $40, an all-time low. This should sell out quickly, so I’d head over to Amazon at warp factor 7 to grab your copy.

Krill oil? D3? Omega 3? One-a-days? If you want vitamins, Amazon’s got vitamins, and dozens of them are deeply discounted in today’s Gold Box. You’ll find vitamins to help you sleep, vitamins to make you poop, and even vitamins to strengthen your hair and nails. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Note: Some of these even have additional coupons you can clip, so be on the lookout.

When Sony rolled out the new PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, they also quietly tweaked the DualShock 4 controller, and here’s another chance to get it for $40, with no sales tax for most buyers.



This is basically the same gamepad you know and love, but with a futuristic looking light bar at the top of the touchpad, and the ability to communicate over USB when plugged into your console for lag-free input.

<Gravely voice> Batmannnn! Telltale’s Batman game puts Bruce Wayne front and center, but you won’t need to be a billionaire to afford it, as it’s down to just $20 on PS4 and Xbox One today, complete with all five episodes. It was cheaper a few times around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a solid price.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate. This was one of our 16 most popular products of 2016, so if you still haven’t tried one out, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon.

The deal is Bond. James Bond. Currently on Amazon, Prime members can own all 24 Bond films on Blu-ray for $75, the best price we’ve ever seen. This set unfortunately doesn’t include digital copies, but at barely more than $3 per movie, it’s tough to complain.

If it won’t bother you too much to see James Bond as an overt racist, several of Ian Fleming’s original novels are on sale for just $2 each on Kindle today.

2-Pack Glass Screen Protectors With $10 Case Purchase. Add both to cart and use code HZ6IA9C4.

If you own an iPhone 7, and aren’t happy with your current case situation, Anker’s offering up free screen protectors when you buy one of theirs. Some of these actually look really nice, so just pick the case you want, add the screen protector 2-pack to your cart, and use code HZ6IA9C4 at checkout to get both for $10.

Aukey is fairly unique in offering USB battery packs that can recharge over a Lightning cable, and two different 20,000mAh options are on sale today. The more expensive of the two includes Quick Charge 2.0, which somewhat ironically isn’t available on iPhones.

Koogeek Smart Plug, $28 with code PNEZ9SGY

We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $28 today.



Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code PNEZ9SGY, you’re not even paying a premium for it.

LG 55" OLED 4K TV, $1450 with code CGAMEDAY10

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this OLED LG TV is down to an all-time low $1450 today with promo code CGAMEDAY10.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

http://gizmodo.com/which-is-a-better-tv-screen-lcd-or-oled-1732313764#_ga=1.106484161.319711706.1471388436

http://gizmodo.com/hands-on-i-just-fell-in-love-with-lgs-flexible-4k-ole-1496503499#_ga=1.106484161.319711706.1471388436

Tomoko Mechanical Keyboard, $40 with code KVWFPIJB

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model (with numberpad) for $40, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX blues, which are tactile, loud, and great for typists.

Etekcity 6-Cup Measuring Cup Food Scale, $14 with code F8YA6PGP

This unique measuring cup doubles as a kitchen scale, so you can work seamlessly with both volume and weight-based recipes. My mom had this when I went home for the holidays, and she said it worked great.

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate Deluxe, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.



The best part is that the FloorMate Deluxe actually vacuums up the dirty water as you go into a separate tank, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing around the same dirty water around your house. Today’s $84 deal is an all-time low, but it’s only available today, so grab yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Update: Hoover.com actually has this on sale for $70, albeit with far slower shipping. Thanks, Sam Tracy.

12-Pack Ohuhu Slacks Hangers, $9 with code 2R6F2DNV

This is (I hope) going to be the most boring deal I write about today, but hey, life is kind of boring, and everyone needs to hang up pants.

What’s a better way to keep on track with your New Years resolutions than getting an Under Armour Outlet End of Season sale? Not much, because this sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their ColdGear, perfect for running outside in the later months.

Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO80 down to an all-time low $129 today. We’ve seen cheaper Instant Pots in the past, but if you’re cooking for a large family, this 8 quart model is the biggest you can buy.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $190, an all-time low.



If you aren’t familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in a pan that’s durable, induction-compatible, oven safe, and still quick to heat up.

4-Pack 1000 Lumen BR30 Flood Light Bulbs, $14 with code 2EUMND8E

Deals on standard A19 LED light bulbs are a dime a dozen these days, but we don’t see as many good discounts on LED BR30 flood light bulbs, so stock up and stop wasting energy with your recessed lighting fixtures.



Just note that these aren’t dimmable, which is par for the course at this price point.

The VAVA Voom 20 has everything you could want from a mid-sized Bluetooth speaker: Passive subwoofers, dual 8W drivers, USB power output, IPX5 splash resistance, NFC...shall I go on?

For a limited time, you can save $24 on the speaker with promo code OXCBRQMO, the best deal we’ve ever seen. Just don’t wake the neighbors.

Aukey Waterproof Phone Case, $4 with code AUKEY399

If you’re planning any tropical getaways this winter, this $4 dry bag will keep your phone safe from surf and sand alike, and even allow you to use it as an underwater camera, if you’re feeling daring. Plus, its built-in arm strap means it can double as a running band for the rest of the year.

$30 for three remastered Assassin’s Creed games is a much better use of your money than going to the Assassin’s Creed movie. That’s an all-time low, so I suggest going on a fetch quest to Amazon to buy it.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code MOH5CBPI | 2-Pack, $30 with code QQTH72MC | 4-Pack, $57 with code HKF48AG8

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more and save. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

The last two months were a treacherous time for your waistline, and I’m not just talking about election night stress-eating and binge drinking. That’s where the Withings Body Cardio comes in.



The Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Scale looks like any other bathroom scale at first glance, but it can automatically sync your vitals to your phone (including Apple’s HealthKit), track your indoor air quality (what?!), and even measure your heart rate.

The Cardio model almost never gets below $100, and $73 is easily an all-time low. It’s currently backordered (unsurprisingly), but you should still be able to order it, if you hurry.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile is back down to its best price ever of $25.

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Today’s $25 deal on the Tile Slim is $5 less than usual, and a match for Black Friday if you missed out last month.

$1 Movie Rentals. Promo Code MOVIE99.

If you need a way to fill your holiday downtime, Amazon will rent you any movie in their digital catalog for a buck today with promo code MOVIE99. That applies to holiday films, new releases (I’m renting Sully), classics; if you can rent it on Amazon, you can rent it for $1.



Remember that after you place your order, you’ll have 30 days to start watching, and then 24 hours to finish it.

