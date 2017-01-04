This Color Temperature-Changing Desk Lamp Can Also Recharge Your PhoneShep McAllisterToday 10:21amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsOfficeHomeProductivityAmazonEtekcity4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Etekcity Desk Lamp With USB Charging Port, 4 Color Temps, and LCD Display, $30 with code 9RY2VFM4 $30 is a solid great price for any LED desk lamp, but it’s one of the best we’ve ever seen for a model that includes a USB charging port and adjustable color temperature, which can seriously boost your productivity. Hell, it even includes an LCD display that shows you the time, date, and current air temperature, which nobody ever asked for, but actually seems kind of cool. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Balance Ball Chairs, History Books, Steel Tumbler, and MoreGet a History Lesson With Today's Kindle Ebook SaleFinally Get Yourself One of Those Vacuum Tumblers For Just $10Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply