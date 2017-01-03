Zojirushi makes your favorite rice cooker, and 3-cup induction model is down to an all-time low price on Amazon today.



Unlike most rice cookers that use a heating element on the bottom of the pan, this induction model uses magnetic coils to turn the entire rice pan into its own heating source, allowing for fast heating, fine adjustments, and perfect rice every single time. It’s still an investment at $187, but if you cook a lot of rice, you’ll quickly get addicted to its ease of use and great results.