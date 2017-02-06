Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.10-for-$30 Undies Is Back Again at AerieJillian LucasToday 12:59pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleAerieUnderwearWomen's Apparel73EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 10-for-$30 undies with code HAPPYBOOTIES It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30 when you use the code HAPPYBOOTIES, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+. Advertisement Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bra’s are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: L.L.Bean, Urban Outfitters, Sorel, Walgreens, and MoreTake 20% Off Sitewide at WalgreensToday's Best Deals: Anker Smart Scale, H&R Block, Stanley Bottles, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply